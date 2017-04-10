Yak Liver Makes a Surprising Appearance at the Way Back
The Way Back 's chefs, Marcus Eng and Samuel Charles, hold monthly test-lab dinners so that guests can weigh in on potential new dishes for the West Highland eatery's seasonal menu. A recent kitchen creation with an unusual ingredient was a surprise hit with diners, but fit in perfectly with the Way Back's mission of using local, sustainable ingredients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Respect71
|47,107
|The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
|6 hr
|Blink
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Respect71
|27,991
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sat
|texas pete
|26,280
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|14
|Play the "end of the word" game (Jul '11)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|4,269
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC