Yak Liver Makes a Surprising Appearance at the Way Back

The Way Back 's chefs, Marcus Eng and Samuel Charles, hold monthly test-lab dinners so that guests can weigh in on potential new dishes for the West Highland eatery's seasonal menu. A recent kitchen creation with an unusual ingredient was a surprise hit with diners, but fit in perfectly with the Way Back's mission of using local, sustainable ingredients.

