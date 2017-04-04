Woman said, "I think I killed him thi...

Woman said, "I think I killed him this time" after fatally stabbing man in Denver, affidavit says

A woman fatally stabbed a man in a Five Points apartment early Saturday before proclaiming "I think I killed him this time," calling 911 to report the incident before fleeing, Denver police and court records say. Elaine Gallegos,47, is being held at the Denver County Jail without bail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the slaying.

