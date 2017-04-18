Where to Recycle This, Compost That in Denver

Hazardous materials, electronics: The City of Denver's At Your Door special-collection service disposes of cleaning products, gasoline, kerosene, paint, electronics, automotive products, gardening products and more for a flat rate of $15. To schedule a pick-up, visit wmatyourdoor.com, call 1-800-449-7587 or e-mail [email protected]

