West Metro Fire fighting grass fire in Lakewood

10 hrs ago

West Metro Fire Rescue works on a grass fire Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at West Cedar Drive and South Zinnia Way in Lakewood. West Metro Fire Rescue is on scene at a two-acre grass fire Wednesday at West Cedar Drive and South Zinnia Way in Lakewood, West Metro spokeswoman Ronda Scholting said.

