Two vehicle accident in Denver sends one to hospital Sunday morning

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver police are investigating a two vehicle crash Sunday morning that resulted in serious injuries to one person early Sunday. The accident happened at Federal Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue at about 4:42 a.m., police said in a tweet.

