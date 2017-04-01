Two people injured in separate Park A...

Two people injured in separate Park Avenue car-pedestrian accidents

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The first accident occurred Saturday afternoon at East Colfax Avenue and Park Avenue, Denver police said. The second occurred a few hours later at Park Avenue and Lawrence Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min Wondering 46,590
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 21 min tbird19482 27,871
News Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07) Sat Ricky F 14
Nicole DuBois Savage Thu Jamie Dundee 7
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar 29 Jami 1
Looking for blues Mar 28 Megsyb32 2
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 28 Stephanie Shipley 715
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,553 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC