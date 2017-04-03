Transplants, Beware: Have a Plan B fo...

Transplants, Beware: Have a Plan B for Your Airbnb When You Move to Denver

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

At the end of February, Julia Veldez packed her sister's Subaru full of her most cherished belongings and drove from her home in Seattle to Denver in search of some sunlight. She didn't have a job yet, but she had some leads and believed her best bet was to get to Denver so she could attend interviews in person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 21 min Wondering 46,965
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 27,971
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 6 hr mekus lasgidy 717
Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12) Fri Lia Russell 14
Play the "end of the word" game (Jul '11) Fri Lia Russell 4,269
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) Fri JBs the one 7
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) Wed goffykilla 322
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 280,141,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC