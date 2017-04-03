Tiny-home community on wheels cleared...

Tiny-home community on wheels cleared to serve some of Denver's homeless

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver has issued a temporary zoning permit that could allow 14 homeless people to move into a proposed tiny home development in the RiNo Arts District . The city's Department of Community Planning and Development issued the temporary zoning permit for property at 38th and Walnut streets, on March 30. "The way it is approved, we will have to be moving every six months," said Terese Howard, an organizer with Denver Homeless Out Loud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 26 min DebraE 46,637
Flashback question 57 min AmySue 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 1 hr Replace Pocahonta... 6
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Replace Pocahonta... 27,911
Looking for blues 1 hr who 3
Nicole DuBois Savage Sun Jamie Dundee 8
News Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07) Apr 1 Ricky F 14
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC