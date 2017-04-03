Tiny-home community on wheels cleared to serve some of Denver's homeless
Denver has issued a temporary zoning permit that could allow 14 homeless people to move into a proposed tiny home development in the RiNo Arts District . The city's Department of Community Planning and Development issued the temporary zoning permit for property at 38th and Walnut streets, on March 30. "The way it is approved, we will have to be moving every six months," said Terese Howard, an organizer with Denver Homeless Out Loud.
