The West Block Transcript: Season 6, ...

The West Block Transcript: Season 6, Episode 30

Episode 30, Season 6 Sunday, April 2, 2017 Host: Vassy Kapelos Guest Interviews: Governor John Hickenlooper, Maxime Bernier, Scott Gilmore Location: Ottawa On this Sunday, the government will soon introduce legislation to legalize marijuana. But they have their work cut out for them.

