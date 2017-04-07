The Source's Chaos & Cream rolls up Thai-style ice cream
Scoops of ice cream are so 2016. The latest frozen dessert trend is Thai-style rolled ice cream - yes, rolled ice cream - and the place to get it is Chaos & Cream, which sets up shop each night Monday through Thursday inside The Source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|22 min
|DebraE
|46,991
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Sandra
|27,973
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Lia Russell
|14
|Play the "end of the word" game (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Lia Russell
|4,269
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Fri
|JBs the one
|7
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Wed
|goffykilla
|322
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC