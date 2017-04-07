The Source's Chaos & Cream rolls up T...

The Source's Chaos & Cream rolls up Thai-style ice cream

15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Scoops of ice cream are so 2016. The latest frozen dessert trend is Thai-style rolled ice cream - yes, rolled ice cream - and the place to get it is Chaos & Cream, which sets up shop each night Monday through Thursday inside The Source.

