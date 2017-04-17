The Royal on Tennyson Street Changes Ownership
The Royal opened on Tennyson Street just over two years ago, serving burgers and burger accoutrements in an up-and-coming Denver neighborhood. The original owners were Josh Epps and Christina Smith, who also run two locations of breakfast eatery Jelly, at 1700 East Evans Avenue and 600 East 13th Avenue .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Respect71
|47,731
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|unreals_dad
|26,282
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|19 hr
|tbird19482
|28,097
|Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO
|Mon
|John Anders
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|Apr 15
|Jimmie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC