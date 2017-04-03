The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 15 hrs ago, titled The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up.
Associated Press and New York Times FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks during his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Gorsuch's confirmation as the 113th Supreme Court justice is expected on April 7. It won't be long before he starts revealing what he really thinks about a range of hot topics he repeatedly sidestepped during his confirmation hearing.
#1 18 min ago
Here's another Fascist-Style Mafia Gangster owing his allegiance to the Financial Mafia Gang in New York City getting ready to Oppress Unions and Organizes Labor further as a means to control the politics here.
