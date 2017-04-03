The 21 Best Events in Denver, April 4-10
Springtime in the Rockies: There's a blizzard of fun activities around town this week, including fashion shows, comedy nights, and Opening Day parties that spill far outside of Coors Field. The city is looking good! Massif Fashion Week kicks off on Tuesday, April 4, with a free showcase presenting one look from each of the designers who'll participate in the weeklong fashion celebration at Massif Studios, 2191 South Broadway.
