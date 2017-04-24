Shawntez Kinney identified as man gun...

Shawntez Kinney identified as man gunned down in southwest Denver shooting

22 hrs ago

Denver authorities have identified the 22-year-old man who was gunned down late Friday in a commercial strip in the Harvey Park neighborhood. Shawntez Kinney died of a gunshot wound in what the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has ruled a homicide.

