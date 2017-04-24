Shawntez Kinney identified as man gunned down in southwest Denver shooting
Denver authorities have identified the 22-year-old man who was gunned down late Friday in a commercial strip in the Harvey Park neighborhood. Shawntez Kinney died of a gunshot wound in what the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has ruled a homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|37 min
|cpeter1313
|48,026
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,290
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Izzy-_-
|3,431
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|28,167
|Opiates
|12 hr
|Hetmcb21
|4
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|21 hr
|Autumnlove
|55
|Nude man in high heels causes lockdown (Apr '07)
|Sun
|andet1987
|31
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC