Reward reaches $12K for information o...

Reward reaches $12K for information on fatal Denver shooting of beloved school district employee

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

"This man deserves justice," said Jessica Moon, whose father - Richard "Gene" Hammond - was found dead in his car less than a mile from home A reward for information in the fatal Valentine's Day shooting in Denver of a beloved school district employee has reached $12,000 as his family pleads with the public to come forward with information to bring his killer or killers to justice. "This man deserves justice," said Jessica Moon, whose father - 63-year-old Richard "Gene" Hammond - was found dead in his car in northeast Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 14 min Wondering 47,118
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 6 hr Respect71 27,995
News The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up 21 hr Blink 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Sat texas pete 26,280
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12) Apr 7 Lia Russell 14
Play the "end of the word" game (Jul '11) Apr 7 Lia Russell 4,269
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC