Reward reaches $12K for information on fatal Denver shooting of beloved school district employee
"This man deserves justice," said Jessica Moon, whose father - Richard "Gene" Hammond - was found dead in his car less than a mile from home A reward for information in the fatal Valentine's Day shooting in Denver of a beloved school district employee has reached $12,000 as his family pleads with the public to come forward with information to bring his killer or killers to justice. "This man deserves justice," said Jessica Moon, whose father - 63-year-old Richard "Gene" Hammond - was found dead in his car in northeast Denver.
