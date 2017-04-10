Reward reaches $12K for information on fatal Denver shooting of beloved school district employee

"This man deserves justice," said Jessica Moon, whose father - Richard "Gene" Hammond - was found dead in his car less than a mile from home A reward for information in the fatal Valentine's Day shooting in Denver of a beloved school district employee has reached $12,000 as his family pleads with the public to come forward with information to bring his killer or killers to justice. "This man deserves justice," said Jessica Moon, whose father - 63-year-old Richard "Gene" Hammond - was found dead in his car in northeast Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.