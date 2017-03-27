Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for March 2017
Denver rebounded from a slow February to cap off March with more than twenty new restaurants. Some of the biggest were new hotel restaurants; Quality Italian landed at the Halcyon in Cherry Creek, while Kachina and Poka Lola Social Club moved in at the Maven Hotel downtown.
