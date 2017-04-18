Resistance Diner Feeds the Appetite f...

Resistance Diner Feeds the Appetite for Community and Conversation

If pounding the pavement with homemade signs isn't your style of activism, the Resistance Diner offers a tasty alternative: a four-course meal accompanied by wine, beer and fellow rebels. Created by local chefs Madeline and Chris Jang after they found themselves distraught at the results of the last election, the diner hosts a monthly pop-up dinner and donates a portion of the proceeds to a nonprofit of choice.

