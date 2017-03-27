Reader: Gentrification Is Nothing New on the Northside
Bobby LeFebre's new web series, Welcome to the Northside , satirizes gentrification in northwest Denver, a red-hot real estate area that got its start back in 1860 as the town of Highland. The show just debuted on March 31, but it's already stirred up debate over that piece of Mile High turf.
Read more at Denver Westword.
