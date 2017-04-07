Q&A: DeMarcus Ware shares more about NFL career, top Super Bowl memory

In one of his first extensive interviews since he announced his retirement from the NFL, DeMarcus Ware sat down with The Denver Post on Thursday and opened up about his bout with injuries, his reasons for stepping away and some of his favorite moments in Denver. But during the 90-minute conversation, Ware shared much more about his his 12-year NFL career, from his 138.5 career sacks, to his time with Von Miller and Shane Ray , to the top highlight of his career that left him tears.

