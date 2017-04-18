Provider fee bill stalls over spendin...

Provider fee bill stalls over spending cap

9 hrs ago

After a two-week delay, the House on Thursday finally finished up their work on two bills that will put the 2017-18 budget back into balance. But that comes with a price: a $264 million cut to hospitals that rely on the hospital provider fee program to pay for healthcare for low-income Coloradans.

