Police release sketch of Capitol Hill sex assault suspect
A sketch of a sex assault suspect was released Friday by Denver police, who are seeking the public's help in identifying the man. The assault happened on April 8 in the 1000 block of Emerson Street, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, police said.
