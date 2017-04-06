Police ask public's help in finding Denver homicide suspect
The identity of a Denver homicide suspect was released Thursday by police, who are asking the public's help in finding the man. Shakeele Carter is wanted for first-degree murder in a homicide that took place Monday in an alley of the 2800 block of Lawrence and Arapahoe streets, according to Denver police.
