Plea deal could be pending in case of...

Plea deal could be pending in case of Honduran man accused in fatal Denver hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A plea deal could be pending in the case of a Honduran man, living in the U.S. unlawfully, who is accused in the October hit-and-run death of a young Denver lawyer . During a court appearance on Thursday morning, a Denver prosecutor said a proposed disposition has been extended to 28-year-old Norlan Estrada-Reyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr TomInElPaso 48,096
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr Respect71 28,194
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 13 hr Ricky F 3,434
Women Wed Ellen 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue JP MORGAN 717
last post wins! (Feb '11) Apr 25 _FLATLINE-------- 26,290
Opiates Apr 24 Hetmcb21 4
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC