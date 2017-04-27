Plea deal could be pending in case of Honduran man accused in fatal Denver hit-and-run
A plea deal could be pending in the case of a Honduran man, living in the U.S. unlawfully, who is accused in the October hit-and-run death of a young Denver lawyer . During a court appearance on Thursday morning, a Denver prosecutor said a proposed disposition has been extended to 28-year-old Norlan Estrada-Reyes.
