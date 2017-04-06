PHOTOS: Historic images of Colorado during World War I
A Denver and Rio Grande engine smokes, heading up a train of Pullman sleeping cars. Infantry men form line to the train ready to depart from Fort Logan, a World War I assembly point for young soldiers, Colorado in 1917 or 1918.
