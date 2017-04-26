Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Denver
EB 6th Ave is closed pic.twitter.com/dEfG0QepuR The collision happened at 6th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, according to a Denver police tweet at 11:19 p.m. Kirk Mitchell is a general assignment reporter at The Denver Post who focuses on criminal justice stories. He began working at the newspaper in 1998, after writing for newspapers in Mesa, Ariz., and Twin Falls, Idaho, and The Associated Press in Salt Lake City.
