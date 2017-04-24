Op Ed: Should Denver Turn Its Golf Co...

Op Ed: Should Denver Turn Its Golf Courses Into Public Parks?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

There's a new range war developing in Colorado, and it promises to be just as bloody as the last one between sheepherders and cattlemen. "More than 800 golf courses have closed nationwide in the last decade, as operators grapple with declining interest in the sport and a glut of competition."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 45 min Frankie Rizzo 48,191
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 8 hr Respect71 28,200
Women 21 hr what 2
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Fri alimaster 11
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) Fri Izzy-_- 3,435
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 25 JP MORGAN 717
last post wins! (Feb '11) Apr 25 _FLATLINE-------- 26,290
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Denver County was issued at April 29 at 9:49PM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC