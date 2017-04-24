Op Ed: Should Denver Turn Its Golf Courses Into Public Parks?
There's a new range war developing in Colorado, and it promises to be just as bloody as the last one between sheepherders and cattlemen. "More than 800 golf courses have closed nationwide in the last decade, as operators grapple with declining interest in the sport and a glut of competition."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|45 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,191
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Respect71
|28,200
|Women
|21 hr
|what
|2
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Fri
|alimaster
|11
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|Fri
|Izzy-_-
|3,435
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 25
|JP MORGAN
|717
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,290
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC