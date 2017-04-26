One conviction, one new trial for Denver man charged in two 2015 stabbing deaths

A 31-year-old Denver man has been convicted of murder in a 2015 stabbing death, but a jury could not return a verdict in a second murder charge connected to the same incident. Jamaal Edwards will be sentenced June 23 after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the Jan. 7, 2015, stabbing death of John Shoeboot, 53. The verdict was returned Tuesday, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.