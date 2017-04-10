Odell Brewing to open brewery, taproo...

Odell Brewing to open brewery, taproom in Denver's RINO neighborhood in late 2017

Read more: Denver Post

Fort Collins-based Odell Brewing will open a brewery and taphouse in Denver's River North Art District by the end of this year - complete with patio space, an area for live music and fire pits. The announcement on Monday comes as craft brewers have been moving en masse into RiNo, including New Belgium Brewing Company and Great Divide Brewing Co.

