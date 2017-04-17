Occupy Denver activists interrupt City Council meeting again to call...
Laura Avant, joined by a few Occupy Denver activists, delivers two boxes of petitions calling for a repeal of the city's unauthorized camping ban and to "stop the war on Denver's homeless." Repeated calls by homeless advocates for the Denver City Council to repeal the nearly 5-year-old urban camping ban have met with no success so far.
