Northglenn Huron Center to see redeve...

Northglenn Huron Center to see redevelopment this summer after decades of negotiations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Northglenn has struck a three-way deal to get the Huron Center on the southwest corner of 104th Avenue and Huron Street under construction this summer after more than a decade of slow, painful decline felt by the residents and business owners in the area. City council this week approved an agreement between the Northglenn Urban Renewal Authority, Denver-based Evergreen Development, and Impala Capital from California, which owns about 16 adjacent strip mall style storefronts in the 10.5-acre shopping center, to redevelop the entire property by next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 min Terra Firma 46,826
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) 12 hr goffykilla 322
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 20 hr Girl-seat 9
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 23 hr Sara11790 78
Looking for blues 23 hr Sara11790 4
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Wed ReplaceGOP 27,943
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Tue CNN is fake news 3
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC