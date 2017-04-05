Northglenn Huron Center to see redevelopment this summer after decades of negotiations

Northglenn has struck a three-way deal to get the Huron Center on the southwest corner of 104th Avenue and Huron Street under construction this summer after more than a decade of slow, painful decline felt by the residents and business owners in the area. City council this week approved an agreement between the Northglenn Urban Renewal Authority, Denver-based Evergreen Development, and Impala Capital from California, which owns about 16 adjacent strip mall style storefronts in the 10.5-acre shopping center, to redevelop the entire property by next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.