Northglenn Huron Center to see redevelopment this summer after decades of negotiations
Northglenn has struck a three-way deal to get the Huron Center on the southwest corner of 104th Avenue and Huron Street under construction this summer after more than a decade of slow, painful decline felt by the residents and business owners in the area. City council this week approved an agreement between the Northglenn Urban Renewal Authority, Denver-based Evergreen Development, and Impala Capital from California, which owns about 16 adjacent strip mall style storefronts in the 10.5-acre shopping center, to redevelop the entire property by next year.
