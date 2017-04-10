New push to make Denver's Union Station car-free
Denver's Union Station already has the nightlife, trendy restaurants, and of course the train to the plane -- but then there's the cars and Uber drivers clogging up traffic. "It's just not a functional space for everybody, there's just too much going on," said video blogger Chris Jones.
