Meet the cast of Broadway's "Frozen," debuting in Denver before heading to New York
Broadway veteran Patti Murin will star as Anna, Jelani Alladin will star as Kristoff, Broadway veteran Caissie Levy will star as Elsa and Greg Hildreth will star as Olaf in the stage production of "Frozen." Producers for Disney's latest big-budget musical have revealed the cast for "Frozen," which will debut in Denver this summer before heading to New York City for its first-ever Broadway run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|39 min
|Truth
|47,695
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|unreals_dad
|26,282
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|tbird19482
|28,097
|Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO
|16 hr
|John Anders
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|Apr 15
|Jimmie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC