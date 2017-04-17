Meet the cast of Broadway's "Frozen," debuting in Denver before heading to New York

Broadway veteran Patti Murin will star as Anna, Jelani Alladin will star as Kristoff, Broadway veteran Caissie Levy will star as Elsa and Greg Hildreth will star as Olaf in the stage production of "Frozen." Producers for Disney's latest big-budget musical have revealed the cast for "Frozen," which will debut in Denver this summer before heading to New York City for its first-ever Broadway run.

