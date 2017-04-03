McConnell claims votes to bust Supreme Court filibuster
FILE - In this March 21, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. A divided Senate Judiciary... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|tbird19482
|27,940
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Terra Firma
|46,716
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|10 hr
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Flashback question
|Mon
|AmySue
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|Looking for blues
|Mon
|who
|3
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|8
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC