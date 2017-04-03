Man shot and killed in Curtis Park ne...

Man shot and killed in Curtis Park neighborhood; Denver police say suspect is at-large

Read more: Denver Post

A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the Curtis Park neighborhood, Denver police say, and a suspect in the case is at-large. The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Arapahoe Street, just east of a popular stretch of Larimer Street lined with trendy bars and restaurants.

