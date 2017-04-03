Man shot and killed in Curtis Park neighborhood; Denver police say suspect is at-large
A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the Curtis Park neighborhood, Denver police say, and a suspect in the case is at-large. The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Arapahoe Street, just east of a popular stretch of Larimer Street lined with trendy bars and restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|52 min
|Truth
|46,646
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|27,917
|Flashback question
|10 hr
|AmySue
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|10 hr
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|Looking for blues
|10 hr
|who
|3
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Ricky F
|14
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC