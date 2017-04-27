Man is charged in series of Denver burglaries, bike thefts in Stapleton neighborhood
A 40-year-old man has been charged by Denver prosecutors in a series of burglaries and bike thefts over the past several months in the city's Stapleton neighborhood. Joshua Baxter is accused of eight counts of second-degree burglary - a Class 3 felony - seven counts of theft and two counts of first-degree criminal trespass.
