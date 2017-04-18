Lyft and Uber Offer Discounted Rides in Denver Around 4/20
Organizers are estimating that there will be more than 80,000 people celebrating in downtown Denver on 4/20, so the Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Lyft to give out free ride credits and discounted rides all week. They've even created a scavenger hunt for people to earn the free rides.
