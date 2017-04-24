Live Blog: Snow closes I-25 at Raton Pass; flurries fleeting in Colorado Springs
Alexie Mieskoski takes her 13-week-old Aussie-Border collie mix Charlie for a walk at Bear Creek dog park on Saturday April 29, 2017. "She is like a little sister that won't leave you alone," Mieskoski commented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|TomInElPaso
|48,208
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,291
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|13 hr
|tbird19482
|28,201
|Women
|Sat
|Assquatch
|3
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Apr 28
|alimaster
|11
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|Apr 28
|Izzy-_-
|3,435
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 25
|JP MORGAN
|717
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC