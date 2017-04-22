Leadership is lacking in Colorado's construction defects battle
The legislative deadlock over construction defect liability has revealed an ugly truth: our state government can't solve pressing urban problems. Our governor and mayors look on from the sidelines, while two interest groups negotiate over the critical housing issue facing our cities.
