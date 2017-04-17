Integrating the arts into Denver's growth
But the future health of Denver's cultural scene requires more than well-attended concerts and exhibitions. Sustainability requires places for artists to live and work, and places for young artists to develop their skills and experiment, says Dr. Michael Seman, a researcher hired by the University of Colorado Denver to study and grow Denver as a cultural hub.
