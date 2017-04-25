Immigrant in Denver church sanctuary ...

Immigrant in Denver church sanctuary joins in local community gala

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

April 25: Jeanette Vizguerra, a mother of four who is in the US illegally and has taken sanctuary at the First Unitarian Society of Denver couldn't attend the 2017 "Time 100" Gala in New York City, "I want to share this with 11 million people, and all those fathers and mothers that are struggling the same as I am," she said. Vizguerra celebrated locally, with family, friends and supporters, at a gala thrown in her honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 12 min Wondering 48,049
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 3 hr Ricky F 3,432
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 11 hr JP MORGAN 717
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 13 hr Respect71 28,180
last post wins! (Feb '11) 22 hr _FLATLINE-------- 26,290
Opiates Mon Hetmcb21 4
The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11) Mon Autumnlove 55
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,571,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC