Immigrant in Denver church sanctuary joins in local community gala

April 25: Jeanette Vizguerra, a mother of four who is in the US illegally and has taken sanctuary at the First Unitarian Society of Denver couldn't attend the 2017 "Time 100" Gala in New York City, "I want to share this with 11 million people, and all those fathers and mothers that are struggling the same as I am," she said. Vizguerra celebrated locally, with family, friends and supporters, at a gala thrown in her honor.

