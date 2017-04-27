Homeless who spend night at Denver ov...

Homeless who spend night at Denver overflow shelter can no longer bring in food

Read more: Denver Post

Homeless people who use Denver's overflow shelter can no longer bring in a snack when they spend the night, thanks to a new policy that bars them from bringing food or drink into the shelter at Peoria Street and Interstate 70. "Historically, guests were permitted to bring snacks and drinks because there is a designated area where people are supposed to eat," Alexxa Ganuie, spokeswoman for the Denver Rescue Mission. Lately, she added, some people have been eating outside that area and leaving trash in an area where the homeless sleep on mats.

