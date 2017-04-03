Historic Denver Rock Drill buildings ...

Historic Denver Rock Drill buildings to be incorporated into $250M mixed-use project in Cole

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The $250 million Denver Rock Drill mixed-use redevelopment will include historic and new buildings in Denver's Cole neighborhood. A $250 million mixed-use project could rise at 39th Avenue and Franklin Street in Denver's Cole neighborhood, as the frenzy of industrial redevelopment activity around the booming River North Art District and its nearly year-old commuter rail station continues to push further east.

