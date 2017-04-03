Historic Denver Rock Drill buildings to be incorporated into $250M mixed-use project in Cole
The $250 million Denver Rock Drill mixed-use redevelopment will include historic and new buildings in Denver's Cole neighborhood. A $250 million mixed-use project could rise at 39th Avenue and Franklin Street in Denver's Cole neighborhood, as the frenzy of industrial redevelopment activity around the booming River North Art District and its nearly year-old commuter rail station continues to push further east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Wondering
|46,653
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|32 min
|Respect71
|27,919
|Flashback question
|13 hr
|AmySue
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|13 hr
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|Looking for blues
|13 hr
|who
|3
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Ricky F
|14
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC