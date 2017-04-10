Here's Why [email protected] Is Denver's Bes...

Here's Why [email protected] Is Denver's Best New Restaurant

Long before Jeff Osaka gave us the bustling Denver Central Market , slurp-happy Osaka Ramen, and Sushi-Rama , with its pop-art vibe and nifty conveyor belt of serve-yourself sushi, his name was synonymous with one thing: fine dining. For years, this master of precision and seasonality ran a place called twelve , with a grand mirrored bar and a menu so classic it felt timeless, even though the roster changed every month .

