Here's where to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day in Denver

What makes a grilled cheese even better? Candied bacon, like on the ViewHouse's special for National Grilled Cheese Day on Apr. 12. Did you snooze on getting tickets to the sold-out Denver Grilled Cheese Festival at the McNichols Civic Center Building on Wednesday? Don't have a melt down. There are other ways to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12. ViewHouse 's Ballpark and Centennial locations are running a one-day special that sounds pretty darn gouda: a candied bacon and Boursin muenster cheese melt on a brioche bun, served with smoked San Marzano tomato bisque .

