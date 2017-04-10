Here's where to celebrate National Gr...

Here's where to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day in Denver

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

What makes a grilled cheese even better? Candied bacon, like on the ViewHouse's special for National Grilled Cheese Day on Apr. 12. Did you snooze on getting tickets to the sold-out Denver Grilled Cheese Festival at the McNichols Civic Center Building on Wednesday? Don't have a melt down. There are other ways to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12. ViewHouse 's Ballpark and Centennial locations are running a one-day special that sounds pretty darn gouda: a candied bacon and Boursin muenster cheese melt on a brioche bun, served with smoked San Marzano tomato bisque .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 47,186
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 6 hr ReplaceGOP 27,999
News The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up Mon Blink 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Sat texas pete 26,280
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12) Apr 7 Lia Russell 14
Play the "end of the word" game (Jul '11) Apr 7 Lia Russell 4,269
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,481 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC