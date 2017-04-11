Greenwood Village begins Long Road reconstruction
Beginning this week, East Long Road, a busy connector street that links portions of Orchard Road in southwest Greenwood Village, will be completely closed while it is rebuilt from the ground up. Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who frequent the street should plan on getting used to detour routes because the work is scheduled to stretch into December.
