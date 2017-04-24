Gary Hart's Monkey Business: How and Why a Candidate Got Caught
Thirty years ago this week, rumors began circulating about the supposed extramarital affairs of Sen. Gary Hart, the leading candidate for the 1988 Democratic nomination for President. In response, Hart challenged the media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Heritage.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|40 min
|Truth
|48,215
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,291
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|tbird19482
|28,201
|Women
|Sat
|Assquatch
|3
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Apr 28
|alimaster
|11
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|Apr 28
|Izzy-_-
|3,435
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 25
|JP MORGAN
|717
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC