Fake Denver surgeon pleads guilty to felony assault

A Denver surgical assistant who posed as a plastic surgeon and operated on patients without anesthesia pleaded guilty to felony assault Friday. Carlos Hernandez Fernandez, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and criminal impersonation - both felonies - as well as unauthorized practice of a physician, a misdemeanor.

