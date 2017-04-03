Fake Denver surgeon pleads guilty to felony assault
A Denver surgical assistant who posed as a plastic surgeon and operated on patients without anesthesia pleaded guilty to felony assault Friday. Carlos Hernandez Fernandez, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and criminal impersonation - both felonies - as well as unauthorized practice of a physician, a misdemeanor.
