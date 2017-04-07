Fake Denver plastic surgeon pleads guilty to assault, unauthorized practice of medicine
A 37-year-old surgical assistant who posed as a plastic surgeon , performing face-lifts, tummy tucks and other medical procedures with limited if any anesthesia, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony assault, criminal impersonation and unauthorized practice of a physician Friday. Carlos Hernandez Fernandez claimed to be a licensed doctor since at least January 2015, performing procedures at Hernandez Fernandez Clinic at 424 S. Federal Blvd., according to a statement from Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|cpeter1313
|46,938
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|Robert James
|716
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|27,963
|Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|Lia Russell
|14
|Play the "end of the word" game (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|Lia Russell
|4,269
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|JBs the one
|7
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Wed
|goffykilla
|322
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC