Fake Denver plastic surgeon pleads guilty to assault, unauthorized practice of medicine

A 37-year-old surgical assistant who posed as a plastic surgeon , performing face-lifts, tummy tucks and other medical procedures with limited if any anesthesia, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony assault, criminal impersonation and unauthorized practice of a physician Friday. Carlos Hernandez Fernandez claimed to be a licensed doctor since at least January 2015, performing procedures at Hernandez Fernandez Clinic at 424 S. Federal Blvd., according to a statement from Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.