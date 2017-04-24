Eric Shumake Paints Bridges to Stop D...

Eric Shumake Paints Bridges to Stop Denver's Homeless Sweeps

To Eric Shumake, art and activism are one and the same, especially when it comes to the plight of Denver's homeless population. Earlier this spring, Shumake spearheaded an action in front of the Denver Art Museum's outdoor sculpture "Big Sweep," by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen , as a protest drawing attention to homeless sweeps, inviting fellow activists to lie down around it in the plaza, as if they were being swept away.

