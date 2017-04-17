Eleven Lit 4/20 Concerts in Denver

For music fans, the holiday has been attracting some of the greatest talent around, for block parties and concerts alike, making this state a place where you can match your extra-curricular smoking activities with some of the best local and national music acts, all for the love of everything green. 420 Eve on the Rocks Wednesday, April 19 Red Rocks Amphitheatre 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison Method Man and Redman, Flatbrush Zombies, Curren$y, Futuristic, RDGLDGRN, $uicideboy$, Afroman and Probcause will take the stage at one of the largest 4/20 parties in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.