Eleven Lit 4/20 Concerts in Denver
For music fans, the holiday has been attracting some of the greatest talent around, for block parties and concerts alike, making this state a place where you can match your extra-curricular smoking activities with some of the best local and national music acts, all for the love of everything green. 420 Eve on the Rocks Wednesday, April 19 Red Rocks Amphitheatre 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison Method Man and Redman, Flatbrush Zombies, Curren$y, Futuristic, RDGLDGRN, $uicideboy$, Afroman and Probcause will take the stage at one of the largest 4/20 parties in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Terra Firma
|47,689
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|unreals_dad
|26,282
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|28,097
|Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO
|8 hr
|John Anders
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|Apr 15
|Jimmie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC